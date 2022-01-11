DLF clocks sales of Rs 1500 cr for its newly launched luxury residential project in Delhi

DLF has clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown.

Located in West Delhi, ONE Midtown boasts of 4 towers soaring to 39 floors each, offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery surrounding it.

The 913 spacious and elegant apartments, come with a choice of two, three or four bedrooms. Available residences at ONE Midtown are priced at INR 3 crores onwards.

