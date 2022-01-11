DLF clocks sales of Rs 1500 cr for its newly launched luxury residential project in Delhi

-
ALSO READ
DLF launches luxury residential project in New Delhi
BHEL's procurement through GeM exceeds Rs 1500 cr in first half of FY22
Moongipa Capital Finance standalone net profit rises 1500.00% in the September 2021 quarter
Union Bank of India considers issuance of AT-1 bonds aggregating Rs 1500 cr
GDP Clocks Spurt Of 20.1% In Q1FY22
-
DLF has clocked sales worth approximately Rs 1500 crore for towers in the first phase of the newly launched luxury residential project, ONE Midtown.
Located in West Delhi, ONE Midtown boasts of 4 towers soaring to 39 floors each, offering its residents panoramic views of the acres of greenery surrounding it.
The 913 spacious and elegant apartments, come with a choice of two, three or four bedrooms. Available residences at ONE Midtown are priced at INR 3 crores onwards.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU