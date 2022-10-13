ICICI Bank Ltd slips for fifth straight session

ICICI Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 853.8, down 1.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.39% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the index.

ICICI Bank Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 853.8, down 1.68% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17013.15. The Sensex is at 57256.67, down 0.64%.ICICI Bank Ltd has eased around 7% in last one month.Meanwhile, index of which ICICI Bank Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 6.68% in last one month and is currently quoting at 39118.55, down 1.23% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 81.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 119.7 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 853.65, down 1.94% on the day. ICICI Bank Ltd jumped 17.39% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 1.79% fall in the index.

The PE of the stock is 23.6 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)