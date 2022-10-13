Central Bank of India eases for fifth straight session

Central Bank of India is quoting at Rs 19.35, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 17.39% in last one year as compared to a 7.23% slide in NIFTY and a 8.04% fall in the Nifty Pharma index.

Central Bank of India fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 19.35, down 1.28% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.65% on the day, quoting at 17013.15. The Sensex is at 57256.67, down 0.64%.Central Bank of India has lost around 8.08% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Central Bank of India is a constituent, has eased around 9.07% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2982.55, down 1.6% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.59 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 80.72 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 11.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

