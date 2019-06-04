JUST IN
Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 8.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 55.68% to Rs 22.90 crore

Net profit of Ritesh Properties & Industries rose 8.37% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.68% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 121.83% to Rs 104.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales22.9014.71 56 104.7547.22 122 OPM %8.86-3.47 --0.41-1.76 - PBDT2.26-0.32 LP 1.18-0.73 LP PBT2.20-0.38 LP 0.91-0.99 LP NP2.202.03 8 0.911.43 -36

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 14:13 IST

