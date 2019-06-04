Ritesh Properties & Industries standalone net profit rises 8.37% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 55.68% to Rs 22.90 crore

Net profit of rose 8.37% to Rs 2.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 55.68% to Rs 22.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 14.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 36.36% to Rs 0.91 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 121.83% to Rs 104.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 47.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

22.9014.71104.7547.228.86-3.47-0.41-1.762.26-0.321.18-0.732.20-0.380.91-0.992.202.030.911.43

