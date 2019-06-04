Mediaone Global Entertainment reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.44 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.08 croreNet Loss of Mediaone Global Entertainment reported to Rs 2.44 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 7.39 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 40.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.080.04 100 0.240.40 -40 OPM %-275.00-1575.00 --404.17-345.00 - PBDT-0.22-0.63 65 -0.97-1.39 30 PBT-2.44-2.24 -9 -7.39-7.81 5 NP-2.44-2.24 -9 -7.39-7.81 5
