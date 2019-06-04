Uniworth reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Sales decline 99.51% to Rs 0.12 crore

Net Loss of reported to Rs 18.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 20.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 99.51% to Rs 0.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 24.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 42.00 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 53.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 77.24% to Rs 22.76 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 99.98 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

0.1224.5722.7699.98-8858.33-47.62-142.53-21.93-10.46-19.16-32.20-50.63-11.12-19.87-35.05-53.65-18.07-20.03-42.00-53.81

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)