Volumes soar at Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd counter

Future Retail Ltd, WABCO India Ltd, Honeywell Automation India Ltd, Cipla Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 December 2021.

Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd recorded volume of 18177 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 14.57 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1248 shares. The stock gained 14.62% to Rs.14,299.10. Volumes stood at 2305 shares in the last session.

Future Retail Ltd registered volume of 196.33 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 9.94 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.75 lakh shares. The stock rose 19.92% to Rs.57.50. Volumes stood at 20.29 lakh shares in the last session.

WABCO India Ltd recorded volume of 14844 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3008 shares. The stock lost 3.12% to Rs.7,899.95. Volumes stood at 5256 shares in the last session.

Honeywell Automation India Ltd recorded volume of 9324 shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.45 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2700 shares. The stock lost 3.78% to Rs.39,055.00. Volumes stood at 7315 shares in the last session.

Cipla Ltd saw volume of 66.08 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.41 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 19.40 lakh shares. The stock increased 2.61% to Rs.882.65. Volumes stood at 28.25 lakh shares in the last session.

