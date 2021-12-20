Neogen Chemicals spurts on bargain hunting

-
ALSO READ
Neogen Chemicals soars on commencing operations at Dahej plant
Sensex, Nifty come off day's high; IT stocks correct
Neogen Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 51.36% in the September 2021 quarter
Board of Neogen Chemicals to consider fund raising
Neogen Chemicals board to mull fund raising on 8 Dec
-
Neogen Chemicals rose 3.62% to Rs 1645.75 on bargain hunting after recent steep losses.Shares of Neogen Chemicals fell 8.10% in the past four trading sessions.
On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock has zoomed 123.51% while the benchmark Sensex has added 18.35% during the same period.
On the technical front, the stock's RSI (relative strength index) stood at 48.28. The RSI oscillates between zero and 100. Traditionally, the RSI is considered overbought when above 70 and oversold when below 30.
The stock was trading below its 50-day and 100-day simple moving average (SMA) placed at 1684.87and 1666.95, respectively. It was above its 200-day SMA placed at 1519.98.
Neogen Chemicals is chemical manufacturing company specialising in bromine based compounds, Grignard, Reagents and Inorganic Lithium Salts.
On a consolidated basis, the company reported a 51.4% increase in net profit to Rs 11.17 crore on 38.1% rise in net sales to Rs 113.18 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU