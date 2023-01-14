Roto Pumps bags order worth Rs 14 cr

-
ALSO READ
Shakti Pumps soars on receiving $6 mn advance for Uganda project
Shakti Pumps gains after promoter entity acquires 12,000 shares from open market
Roto Pumps gains on bagging Rs 1.84-cr order
Indices trade almost flat, Metal stocks lose shine
Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit declines 90.86% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Roto Pumps announced that it has received order worth Rs 14 crore from Grasim Industries to supply screw pumps and spare parts.The order includes designing, engineering, supply & service of screw pumps and spare parts. The supply is expected to be completed by August 2023.
Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts.
The scrip rallied 6.56% to settle at Rs 508.15 on Friday, 13 January 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU