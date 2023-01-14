Roto Pumps bags order worth Rs 14 cr

Roto Pumps announced that it has received order worth Rs 14 crore from Grasim Industries to supply screw pumps and spare parts.

The order includes designing, engineering, supply & service of screw pumps and spare parts. The supply is expected to be completed by August 2023.

Roto Pumps is engaged in manufacturing of screw pumps and parts of pumps. The company's products include progressive cavity pumps (PCP), twin screw pumps (TSP) and retrofit parts.

The scrip rallied 6.56% to settle at Rs 508.15 on Friday, 13 January 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)