Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 64.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 20.51 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 64.07% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.5129.66 -31 OPM %14.1419.72 -PBDT3.455.54 -38 PBT2.043.87 -47 NP1.062.95 -64

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:05 IST

