Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 64.07% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Roto Pumps reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Roto Pumps standalone net profit declines 98.52% in the March 2020 quarter
Lupin consolidated net profit declines 64.73% in the June 2020 quarter
Yes Bank consolidated net profit declines 64.37% in the June 2020 quarter
Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 2.07% in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 20.51 croreNet profit of Roto Pumps declined 64.07% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales20.5129.66 -31 OPM %14.1419.72 -PBDT3.455.54 -38 PBT2.043.87 -47 NP1.062.95 -64
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU