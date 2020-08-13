Roto Pumps consolidated net profit declines 64.07% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 30.85% to Rs 20.51 crore

Net profit of Roto Pumps declined 64.07% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 30.85% to Rs 20.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 29.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.20.5129.6614.1419.723.455.542.043.871.062.95

