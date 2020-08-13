Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 40.41% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.41% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.2.303.867.394.660.160.200.120.160.090.12

