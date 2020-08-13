JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

3M India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.52 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Ishita Drugs & Industries standalone net profit declines 25.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 40.41% to Rs 2.30 crore

Net profit of Ishita Drugs & Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 40.41% to Rs 2.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales2.303.86 -40 OPM %7.394.66 -PBDT0.160.20 -20 PBT0.120.16 -25 NP0.090.12 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 18:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU