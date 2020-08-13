Sharda Ispat reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 83.43% to Rs 5.64 croreNet loss of Sharda Ispat reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 83.43% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 34.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales5.6434.03 -83 OPM %-2.305.52 -PBDT-0.151.87 PL PBT-0.351.67 PL NP-0.251.25 PL
