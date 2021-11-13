Route Mobile allots 46.84 lakh equity shares under QIP issue

Route Mobile announced that the fund raising committee of the company at its meeting held on 12 November 2021 has approved the allotment of 46,84,116 Equity Shares, to eligible QIBs at the issue price of ₹ 1852 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs 1842 per Equity Share), which takes into account a discount of 4.99 % to the floor price of Rs 1949.24 per Equity Share, aggregating to Rs 867.50 crore, pursuant to the QIP in accordance with provisions of SEBI ICDR Regulations.

Pursuant to the allotment of Equity Shares under the QIP, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 57,91,26,920 consisting of 5,79,12,692 Equity Shares to Rs 62,59,68,080 consisting of 6,25,96,808 Equity Shares.

