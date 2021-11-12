Aptech allots 7800 equity shares under ESOP

Aptech has allotted 7800 equity shares consequent upon exercise of ESOPs to 1 option holder, at the exercise price of Rs. 67/- as determined under the Aptech Limited - Employee Stock Option Plan 2016 by the eligible employee.

In terms of the aforesaid allotment of equity shares, the paid-up capital of the Company stands increased to Rs. 41,20,52,320/- comprising of 4,12,05,232 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each.

