Route Mobile corrects 12% in two days

Route Mobile hit a lower circuit of 10% at Rs 828.45, extending decline for the second trading session.
The stock has lost 11.7% in two sessions while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex has risen 1.8% in the same period.
Shares of Route Mobile were listed on 21 September 2020. The stock was listed at Rs 708, a premium of 102.29% to the initial public offer (IPO) price of Rs 350 a share. On that day, the stock closed at Rs 651.10 on BSE, a premium of 86.03% over the IPO price. After a stellar listing, the stock surged 44.16% in four days to close at Rs 938.60 on 25 September 2020.
The Route Mobile IPO was open for bidding between 9th and 11th September 2020. The price band was set at Rs 345-350 per share. The IPO was subscribed 73.30 times. It received bids for 89.23 crore shares as against 1.21 crore shares on offer.
On a consolidated basis, Route Mobile recorded sales of Rs 309.61 crore and net profit of Rs 27.09 crore in the quarter ended on 30 June 2020.
Route Mobile (RML) is a cloud communications platform service provider (CPaaS), catering to enterprises, over-the-top (OTT) players and mobile network operators (MNO). It offer a range of cloud communication services to clients across diverse sectors including but not limited to banking and financial services, aviation, retail, e-commerce, logistics, healthcare, hospitality, media and entertainment, pharmaceuticals and telecom.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU