Volumes jump at GMM Pfaudler Ltd counter

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd, Kajaria Ceramics Ltd, Symphony Ltd, Westlife Development Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 29 September 2020.

GMM Pfaudler Ltd saw volume of 15.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 20.26 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 75820 shares. The stock increased 5.00% to Rs.3,794.10. Volumes stood at 23971 shares in the last session.

Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd clocked volume of 81.17 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.66 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.17% to Rs.56.40. Volumes stood at 25.14 lakh shares in the last session.

Kajaria Ceramics Ltd recorded volume of 12.96 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.32 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.00 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.43% to Rs.549.20. Volumes stood at 2.1 lakh shares in the last session.

Symphony Ltd saw volume of 2.31 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 55461 shares. The stock increased 3.84% to Rs.945.00. Volumes stood at 1 lakh shares in the last session.

Westlife Development Ltd notched up volume of 5.85 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 3.72 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.58 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.83% to Rs.392.00. Volumes stood at 3.3 lakh shares in the last session.

