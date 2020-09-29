Route Mobile Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd, Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd, Zeal Aqua Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 29 September 2020.

Route Mobile Ltd crashed 9.80% to Rs 830.25 at 14:39 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11.33 lakh shares in the past one month.

Commercial Engineers & Body Builders Company Ltd lost 9.27% to Rs 16.15. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4836 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7607 shares in the past one month.

Indian Card Clothing Company Ltd tumbled 7.92% to Rs 93. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 40 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 183 shares in the past one month.

Zeal Aqua Ltd shed 6.02% to Rs 65.55. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 4135 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4259 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd plummeted 5.02% to Rs 294.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2819 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2065 shares in the past one month.

