Utilties stocks edge lower

Utilties stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 19.61 points or 1.31% at 1473.37 at 13:54 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 3.08%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 2.5%),Mahanagar Gas Ltd (down 2.23%),BF Utilities Ltd (down 2.17%),A2Z Infra Engineering Ltd (down 1.89%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were NTPC Ltd (down 1.83%), Reliance Power Ltd (down 1.75%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 1.51%), Gujarat Industries Power Co Ltd (down 0.86%), and Tata Power Company Ltd (down 0.83%).

On the other hand, Jaiprakash Power Ventures Ltd (up 4.85%), GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.76%), and Rattanindia Power Ltd (up 4.65%) turned up.

At 13:54 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 57.27 or 0.15% at 38038.9.

The Nifty 50 index was up 12.1 points or 0.11% at 11239.65.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 16.82 points or 0.11% at 14846.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 6.13 points or 0.12% at 4947.21.

On BSE,997 shares were trading in green, 1428 were trading in red and 165 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)