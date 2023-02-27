Board of SpiceJet approves fund raising up to Rs 2500 cr via QIP

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

The Board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has proposed to seek enabling approval of members of the Company (which will be valid for 365 days from the date of passing of the resolution) for raising fresh capital of upto Rs.2,500 crore through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, as may be required.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)