Board of SpiceJet approves fund raising up to Rs 2500 cr via QIP

-
ALSO READ
SpiceJet jumps on clearing ICAO safety audit
Board of SpiceJet to consider preferential issue of shares and fund raising
Board of SpiceJet approves transfer of cargo biz to SpiceXpress and Logistics
Jet Airways (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 248.78 crore in the December 2022 quarter
SpiceJet drops on buzz it sends 80 pilots on unpaid leave
-
At meeting held on 27 February 2023The Board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has proposed to seek enabling approval of members of the Company (which will be valid for 365 days from the date of passing of the resolution) for raising fresh capital of upto Rs.2,500 crore through issue of eligible securities to qualified institutional buyers, in accordance with the relevant provisions of applicable law and subject to receipt of applicable regulatory approvals, as may be required.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU