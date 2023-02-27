Board of SpiceJet approves settlement with aircraft lessor Castlelake

-
At meeting held on 27 February 2023The Board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 27 February 2023, as part of restructuring with aircraft lessor CLSEC Holdings 10 DAC (affiliate entity of Castlelake) and in order to acquire two (2) Boeing model 737-800 airframes, has in-principally agreed to purchase entire share capital of AS Air Lease 41 (Ireland) (the legal and beneficial owner of two (2) Boeing model 737-800 airframes bearing manufacturer's serial numbers 33555 and 33556) from CLSEC Holdings 10 DAC.
