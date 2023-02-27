Board of SpiceJet approves conversion of lease liabilities

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

As part of the debt-equity swap with aircraft lessors Carlyle Aviation Partners (and its affiliated entities), the Board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has approved issue equity shares on preferential basis to these aircraft lessors consequent upon conversion of their existing lease liabilities equivalent to an amount not exceeding US$29.5 million at price of Rs.48 per equity share or such price as may be determined in accordance with extant preferential issue guidelines.

The Board also approved the exchange of its outstanding lease liabilities for an aggregate amount not exceeding US$65.5 million into CCDs of SpiceXpress and Logistics held by the company.

