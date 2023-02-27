JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Vishnu Chemicals board approves investment worth Rs 1,000 cr

Board of SpiceJet approves fund raising up to Rs 2500 cr via QIP
Business Standard

Board of SpiceJet approves conversion of lease liabilities

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 27 February 2023

As part of the debt-equity swap with aircraft lessors Carlyle Aviation Partners (and its affiliated entities), the Board of SpiceJet at its meeting held on 27 February 2023 has approved issue equity shares on preferential basis to these aircraft lessors consequent upon conversion of their existing lease liabilities equivalent to an amount not exceeding US$29.5 million at price of Rs.48 per equity share or such price as may be determined in accordance with extant preferential issue guidelines.

The Board also approved the exchange of its outstanding lease liabilities for an aggregate amount not exceeding US$65.5 million into CCDs of SpiceXpress and Logistics held by the company.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 12:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU