Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.81 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 36.79% to Rs 11.72 croreNet Loss of Royal Cushion Vinyl Products reported to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 5.16 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 36.79% to Rs 11.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 18.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales11.7218.54 -37 OPM %-20.90-23.89 -PBDT-2.55-5.04 49 PBT-2.81-5.16 46 NP-2.81-5.16 46
