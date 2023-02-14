JUST IN
Binny standalone net profit declines 15.35% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.22% to Rs 32.22 crore

Net profit of Binny declined 15.35% to Rs 17.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 20.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 13.22% to Rs 32.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 37.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales32.2237.13 -13 OPM %79.6182.63 -PBDT24.1827.29 -11 PBT24.0927.28 -12 NP17.4220.58 -15

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:33 IST

