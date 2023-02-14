JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Ester Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 9.27 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 2338.99 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 3.96% to Rs 290.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 2338.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2274.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales2338.992274.36 3 OPM %77.6688.71 -PBDT427.79444.51 -4 PBT404.80424.09 -5 NP290.97302.97 -4

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 17:21 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU