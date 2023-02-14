Indiabulls Housing Finance consolidated net profit declines 3.96% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 2338.99 crore

Net profit of Indiabulls Housing Finance declined 3.96% to Rs 290.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 302.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 2338.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2274.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.2338.992274.3677.6688.71427.79444.51404.80424.09290.97302.97

