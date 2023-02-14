Akash Infraprojects reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.26 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 29.62% to Rs 14.88 croreNet profit of Akash Infraprojects reported to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1.39 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.62% to Rs 14.88 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 11.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales14.8811.48 30 OPM %11.16-3.40 -PBDT0.72-1.06 LP PBT0.45-1.37 LP NP0.26-1.39 LP
