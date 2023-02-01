RPG Life Sciences standalone net profit rises 30.62% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 13.00% to Rs 130.60 croreNet profit of RPG Life Sciences rose 30.62% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 14.63 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 13.00% to Rs 130.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 115.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales130.60115.58 13 OPM %22.3720.85 -PBDT29.6524.55 21 PBT25.7420.62 25 NP19.1114.63 31
