ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 168.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 876.06 croreNet profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 168.28% to Rs 85.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 876.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 652.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales876.06652.92 34 OPM %13.708.99 -PBDT143.6967.18 114 PBT115.6443.23 167 NP85.4231.84 168
