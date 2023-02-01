JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Krishna Filament Industries reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 168.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 876.06 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 168.28% to Rs 85.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 876.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 652.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales876.06652.92 34 OPM %13.708.99 -PBDT143.6967.18 114 PBT115.6443.23 167 NP85.4231.84 168

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 01 2023. 18:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU