ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India standalone net profit rises 168.28% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.18% to Rs 876.06 crore

Net profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India rose 168.28% to Rs 85.42 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 31.84 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 34.18% to Rs 876.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 652.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.876.06652.9213.708.99143.6967.18115.6443.2385.4231.84

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)