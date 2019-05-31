RPP Infra Projects standalone net profit declines 82.03% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Business Standard

Sales rise 45.85% to Rs 206.72 crore

Net profit of RPP Infra Projects declined 82.03% to Rs 1.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 45.85% to Rs 206.72 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 141.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 80.64% to Rs 24.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 13.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 16.34% to Rs 580.69 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 499.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales206.72141.73 46 580.69499.13 16 OPM %7.2012.76 -10.6713.23 - PBDT6.6614.58 -54 47.4353.83 -12 PBT5.2012.59 -59 41.0547.04 -13 NP1.498.29 -82 24.3513.48 81

Fri, May 31 2019. 09:07 IST

