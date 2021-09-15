Somany Home Innovation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Dish TV India Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2021.

Dish TV India Ltd, Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd, Jindal Poly Films Ltd and TV18 Broadcast Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 September 2021.

Somany Home Innovation Ltd tumbled 4.99% to Rs 426.55 at 14:50 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57749 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9979 shares in the past one month.

Dish TV India Ltd crashed 4.04% to Rs 20.45. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 178.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.75 lakh shares in the past one month.

Network 18 Media & Investments Ltd lost 3.41% to Rs 52.35. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.01 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd slipped 3.40% to Rs 1040. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 29454 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28060 shares in the past one month.

TV18 Broadcast Ltd plummeted 3.02% to Rs 38.6. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 11.68 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)