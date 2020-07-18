JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Board of Muthoot Finance decides to defer proposal for sub-division of shares
Business Standard

RRIL reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.40 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 95.59% to Rs 1.37 crore

Net profit of RRIL reported to Rs 0.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 95.59% to Rs 1.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 31.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.3731.09 -96 OPM %-17.520.13 -PBDT0.390.05 680 PBT-0.16-0.49 67 NP0.40-0.16 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, July 18 2020. 13:58 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU