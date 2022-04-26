Ruby Mills spurts on repaying loans

Ruby Mills surged 5.94% to Rs 424.65 after the company said it has repaid entire term loans and all unsecured loans aggregating Rs 145 crore.

On 13 January 2022, Ruby Mills had informed about the receipt of renewed Occupation Certificate (OC) for 'The Ruby' Tower at Dadar, Mumbai. This has enabled to start unlocking of the real estate value of the Commercial tower.

"With the opening of the economy, we shall see consolidation and fresh requirements of commercial office space," Ruby Mills said in a statement on Monday, 25 April 2022.

Ruby Mills is engaged in textiles and real estate business segments. It has created 'The Ruby', one of India's Tallest LEED Platinum Commerical Tower in Mumbai. Ruby apparel designs and manufactures quality clothing experience across the range of ready-to-wears garments (workwear, uniforms). The company's fabrics range include Cotton, Polyester, Viscose, Modal, Lyocell, Linen, Bemberg, Ramie, Rayon, Lycra and their blends.

Net profit of Ruby Mills declined 13.21% to Rs 6.57 crore on 29.89% increase in net sales to Rs 58.66 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

