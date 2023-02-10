JUST IN
Rupa & Company consolidated net profit declines 90.53% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 45.61% to Rs 234.73 crore

Net profit of Rupa & Company declined 90.53% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 58.27 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 45.61% to Rs 234.73 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 431.56 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales234.73431.56 -46 OPM %6.0818.74 -PBDT10.8878.78 -86 PBT7.5775.22 -90 NP5.5258.27 -91

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

