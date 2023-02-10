Saraswati Commercial (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.40 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales reported at Rs 12.26 crore

Net profit of Saraswati Commercial (India) reported to Rs 8.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 10.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales reported to Rs 12.26 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs -11.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.26-11.0794.86103.2511.38-11.4111.38-11.418.40-10.82

