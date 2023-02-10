JUST IN
7Seas Entertainment reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 3.73% to Rs 3.61 crore

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 15.79% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales3.613.75 -4 OPM %85.0489.87 -PBDT3.043.38 -10 PBT2.963.33 -11 NP3.082.66 16

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 17:30 IST

