HB Stockholdings consolidated net profit rises 15.79% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of HB Stockholdings rose 15.79% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 3.73% to Rs 3.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 3.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.3.613.7585.0489.873.043.382.963.333.082.66

