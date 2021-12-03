Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 44.35 points or 1.25% at 3600.07 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.02%), NHPC Ltd (up 2.64%),Adani Transmission Ltd (up 1.24%),Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.24%),NTPC Ltd (up 0.39%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 0.28%), Torrent Power Ltd (up 0.27%), and Siemens Ltd (up 0.02%).

On the other hand, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (down 63.96%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.85%), and Thermax Ltd (down 0.25%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.51 or 0.27% at 58618.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.23% at 17441.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.48 points or 0.79% at 28552.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.1 points or 0.51% at 8829.35.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 807 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)