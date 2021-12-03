Real Estate stocks rise

Real Estate stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index increasing 45.83 points or 1.18% at 3917.62 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 3.97%), Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (up 2.44%),Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 2.37%),Sobha Ltd (up 1.11%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.03%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sunteck Realty Ltd (up 0.77%), Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.59%), DLF Ltd (up 0.52%), Godrej Properties Ltd (up 0.27%), and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.09%).

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.51 or 0.27% at 58618.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.23% at 17441.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.48 points or 0.79% at 28552.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.1 points or 0.51% at 8829.35.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 807 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)