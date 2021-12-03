Capital Goods shares gain

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 510.7 points or 1.87% at 27872.49 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, SKF India Ltd (up 3.35%), Finolex Cables Ltd (up 3.33%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 3.02%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 2.7%),Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (up 1.34%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (up 1.24%), Schaeffler India Ltd (up 1.21%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 0.79%), Graphite India Ltd (up 0.67%), and Bharat Electronics Ltd (up 0.51%).

On the other hand, Timken India Ltd (down 1.8%), ABB India Ltd (down 0.85%), and V-Guard Industries Ltd (down 0.44%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 157.51 or 0.27% at 58618.8.

The Nifty 50 index was up 40.2 points or 0.23% at 17441.85.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 224.48 points or 0.79% at 28552.12.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 45.1 points or 0.51% at 8829.35.

On BSE,1872 shares were trading in green, 807 were trading in red and 111 were unchanged.

