Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd Slides 1.2%

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd fell 1.2% today to trade at Rs 127.9. The S&P BSE Energy index is down 0.28% to quote at 7779.85. The index is down 0.99 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Reliance Industries Ltd decreased 0.73% and Oil India Ltd lost 0.64% on the day. The S&P BSE Energy index went up 30.36 % over last one year compared to the 31.48% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Jindal Drilling & Industries Ltd has lost 9.29% over last one month compared to 0.99% fall in S&P BSE Energy index and 1.82% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 2503 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3840 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 167.55 on 11 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.35 on 28 Jan 2021.

