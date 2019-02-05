Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 69.45% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.98% to Rs 81.43 croreNet profit of Rushil Decor declined 69.45% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales81.4383.93 -3 OPM %7.0614.43 -PBDT5.5711.16 -50 PBT3.389.27 -64 NP2.126.94 -69
