Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Rushil Decor standalone net profit declines 69.45% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 2.98% to Rs 81.43 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor declined 69.45% to Rs 2.12 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 2.98% to Rs 81.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 83.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales81.4383.93 -3 OPM %7.0614.43 -PBDT5.5711.16 -50 PBT3.389.27 -64 NP2.126.94 -69

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

