M B Parikh Finstock standalone net profit declines 98.00% in the December 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet profit of M B Parikh Finstock declined 98.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales00.06 -100 OPM %0-16.67 -PBDT0.030.73 -96 PBT0.010.71 -99 NP0.010.50 -98
