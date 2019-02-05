JUST IN
Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Business Standard

Syndicate Bank reports standalone net profit of Rs 107.99 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Total Operating Income rise 1.55% to Rs 5458.64 crore

Net profit of Syndicate Bank reported to Rs 107.99 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 869.77 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Total Operating Income rose 1.55% to Rs 5458.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 5375.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Total Operating Income5458.645375.57 2 OPM %61.5134.76 -PBDT136.41-1314.23 LP PBT136.41-1314.23 LP NP107.99-869.77 LP

First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

