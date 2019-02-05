JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Fiscal Deficit Surges To 112.4% Of Full Year Budget Target
Business Standard

Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition standalone net profit declines 5.26% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 115.38% to Rs 0.28 crore

Net profit of Emmessar Biotech & Nutrition declined 5.26% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 115.38% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.280.13 115 OPM %-42.86-84.62 -PBDT0.200.21 -5 PBT0.180.19 -5 NP0.180.19 -5

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, February 05 2019. 12:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements