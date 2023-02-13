Rushil Decor standalone net profit rises 40.33% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 26.12% to Rs 210.31 crore

Net profit of Rushil Decor rose 40.33% to Rs 10.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 26.12% to Rs 210.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 166.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.

