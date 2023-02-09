S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 46.14% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 251.15 crore

Net profit of S P Apparels declined 46.14% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 251.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 250.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.251.15250.318.9115.4228.5638.7819.5430.2313.2724.64

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)