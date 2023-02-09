S P Apparels consolidated net profit declines 46.14% in the December 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 0.34% to Rs 251.15 croreNet profit of S P Apparels declined 46.14% to Rs 13.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 24.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 0.34% to Rs 251.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 250.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales251.15250.31 0 OPM %8.9115.42 -PBDT28.5638.78 -26 PBT19.5430.23 -35 NP13.2724.64 -46
