Real Estate stocks edge lower

Real Estate stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Realty Index index decreasing 25.02 points or 0.88% at 2816.48 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Realty Index index, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd (down 2.41%), Oberoi Realty Ltd (down 2.09%), Godrej Properties Ltd (down 1.37%), DLF Ltd (down 1.16%), Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.85%), and Brigade Enterprises Ltd (down 0.39%), were the top losers.

On the other hand, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 1.53%), Sobha Ltd (up 0.53%), and Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 0.4%) turned up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 414.95 or 0.8% at 51689.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 118.15 points or 0.77% at 15195.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.44 points or 0.4% at 19858.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.24% at 6730.71.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)