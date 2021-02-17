Financials shares fall

Financials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Finance index falling 75.83 points or 0.94% at 8012.52 at 13:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Finance index, IIFL Finance Ltd (down 4.76%), Bajaj Finserv Ltd (down 3.08%),Arman Financial Services Ltd (down 2.62%),Power Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.54%),IndusInd Bank Ltd (down 2.31%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were RBL Bank Ltd (down 2.11%), HDFC Bank Ltd (down 2.05%), Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (down 2.01%), Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd (down 1.92%), and Paisalo Digital Ltd (down 1.84%).

On the other hand, Indian Overseas Bank (up 20%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 20%), and Bank of India (up 19.77%) moved up.

At 13:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 414.95 or 0.8% at 51689.22.

The Nifty 50 index was down 118.15 points or 0.77% at 15195.3.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 79.44 points or 0.4% at 19858.11.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 16.34 points or 0.24% at 6730.71.

On BSE,1336 shares were trading in green, 1498 were trading in red and 144 were unchanged.

