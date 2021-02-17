TVS Motor Company Ltd eases for fifth straight session

TVS Motor Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 622.65, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 27.11% rally in NIFTY and a 42.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

TVS Motor Company Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 622.65, down 0.99% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 15243.2. The Sensex is at 51783.67, down 0.62%.TVS Motor Company Ltd has gained around 24.6% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which TVS Motor Company Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 9.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10944.9, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 12.81 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 60.77 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 623.85, down 1.25% on the day. TVS Motor Company Ltd jumped 42.03% in last one year as compared to a 27.11% rally in NIFTY and a 42.15% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 71.95 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)