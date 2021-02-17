Tata Consultancy Services Ltd extends losing spree

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 3077.15, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 38.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.11% rally in NIFTY and a 51.16% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3077.15, down 1.02% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.46% on the day, quoting at 15243.2. The Sensex is at 51783.67, down 0.62%.Tata Consultancy Services Ltd has eased around 4.49% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tata Consultancy Services Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 2.31% in last one month and is currently quoting at 25613.95, down 1.16% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 29.11 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark February futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3084.1, down 1.2% on the day. Tata Consultancy Services Ltd jumped 38.88% in last one year as compared to a 27.11% rally in NIFTY and a 51.16% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 36.04 based on TTM earnings ending December 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)