S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.72 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
S & S Power Switchgear reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.98 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter
CL Educate Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
ABB Power Grids wins Rs 165 crore order from Indian Oil
-
Sales decline 18.18% to Rs 16.56 croreNet Loss of S & S Power Switchgear reported to Rs 1.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.18% to Rs 16.56 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 20.24 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales16.5620.24 -18 OPM %-6.88-8.00 -PBDT-1.73-1.91 9 PBT-2.16-2.55 15 NP-1.72-2.24 23
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU