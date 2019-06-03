Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.07% to Rs 0.60 croreNet loss of Vapi Paper Mills reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.07% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.31% to Rs 2.87 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 3.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.600.91 -34 2.873.20 -10 OPM %5.0023.08 -10.1018.75 - PBDT0.020.20 -90 0.250.56 -55 PBT-0.020.14 PL 0.040.33 -88 NP-0.030.06 PL -0.030.22 PL
